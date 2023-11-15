Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 51 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $21.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,662.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,553.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,522.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,793.95.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

