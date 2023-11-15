Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 458.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.54 on Wednesday, hitting $210.27. 191,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,175,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.