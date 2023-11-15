Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 13,980 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.89. 1,947,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,732,553. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $162.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day moving average of $147.21.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

