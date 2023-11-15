Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 205 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after acquiring an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cintas by 8,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total transaction of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $534.40.

Cintas Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTAS traded up $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $550.47. 35,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,017. The company has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $550.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.40.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

