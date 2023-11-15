Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 3,828 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 101.4% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 23,773 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 77,393 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $3.68 on Wednesday, hitting $88.82. 2,367,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.56. The company has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

