Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 42 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $7.50 on Wednesday, reaching $598.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,972. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.22. The company has a market capitalization of $264.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $561.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.10.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

