Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,960,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,154,000 after acquiring an additional 145,846 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 40,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 197,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 300,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,275. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

