Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of DE traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.50. The company had a trading volume of 194,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $109.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $394.34. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.96%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
Insider Activity at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.