Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.24. 2,773,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,809,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

