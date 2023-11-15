Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,405 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.72. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.25.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

