Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $587,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 629.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.43. 312,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank lowered Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

