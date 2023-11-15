Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,748,842. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie raised Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

