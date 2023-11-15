Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth $3,043,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in HEICO by 9.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEI stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $147.69 and a 12 month high of $182.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $167.52.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.10.

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $328,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,379.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 23,477 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,901,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,694,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,617,756.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

