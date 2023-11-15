Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

AMT stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,420. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

