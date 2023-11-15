Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $101.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

