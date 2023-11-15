Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.26. 499,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.17. The company has a market cap of $229.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

