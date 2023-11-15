Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its position in Intuit by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $7.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $562.53. 165,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,847. The firm has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $369.94 and a 52-week high of $564.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.65%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

