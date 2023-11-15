Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.0% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.64. 235,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $126.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

