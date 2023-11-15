Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.2% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $392,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 6,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 88,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 724,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.19. 270,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $482.55 and its 200-day moving average is $515.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,910. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

