Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Trading Up 1.3 %

AWK stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.44. 177,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.