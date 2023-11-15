Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,934,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,337,345,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $8.74 on Wednesday, reaching $706.09. 60,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,298. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The stock has a market cap of $105.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $650.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

