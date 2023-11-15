Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

