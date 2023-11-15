Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 139.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 7,258.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,486 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair began coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $162.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,287. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

