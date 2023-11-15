Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,943,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.35.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. 315,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,931. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.95. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.74 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

