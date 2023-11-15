Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 120 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.86. 22,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,510. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $438.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares in the company, valued at $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

