Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 1,748 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.10. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

