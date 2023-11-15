Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 188 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.62. The stock had a trading volume of 307,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,962. The stock has a market cap of $152.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

