Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 411 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.17. The company had a trading volume of 415,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,710. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.47. The company has a market capitalization of $306.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

