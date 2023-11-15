Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after buying an additional 1,945,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,787,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after purchasing an additional 561,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 769.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 325,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,521,000 after purchasing an additional 287,616 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,665. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.59.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

