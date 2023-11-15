Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,587,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,670 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.247 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

