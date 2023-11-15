Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 36.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 43,057 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after buying an additional 567,083 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also

