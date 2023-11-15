Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.4% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $58.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,983,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.72.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

