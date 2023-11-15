Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor Buys 11,000 Shares

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Perrigo Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE PRGO opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,180.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Perrigo from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1,938.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 286,251 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

