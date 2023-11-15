PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG) Stake Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF accounts for 4.7% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 74.86% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $41,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:PJFG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 114. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.25.

PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF Profile

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

