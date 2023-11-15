Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FENG opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.70.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

