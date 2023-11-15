Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Short Interest Update

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PLTK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.80 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.91.

Playtika Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Shares of NASDAQ PLTK opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Playtika by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after buying an additional 106,916 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 35,837.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Further Reading

