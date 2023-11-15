Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $8.98 on Wednesday, reaching $358.29. The company had a trading volume of 35,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,289. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $338.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.71. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $295.95 and a twelve month high of $423.97.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Read Our Latest Report on POOL

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.