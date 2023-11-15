Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 3.9 %

POW stock opened at C$35.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$31.47 and a 12 month high of C$38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3123457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.05.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

