Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Get Primerica alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PRI

Primerica Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PRI traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $206.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.02. Primerica has a 12-month low of $135.00 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,143.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.43, for a total value of $705,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Primerica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.