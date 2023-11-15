Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,115. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

