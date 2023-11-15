ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya Sells 88,700 Shares of Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 88,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $139,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,242,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,800,516.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 85,900 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $138,299.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 59,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $97,940.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 79,600 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $124,176.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 148,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $256,559.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 123,400 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $199,908.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

ProKidney stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $357.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in ProKidney by 547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in ProKidney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About ProKidney



ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

