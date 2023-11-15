Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Raised by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 235.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,152 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.77. The stock has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 107.41%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

