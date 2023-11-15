Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 561,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,848,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Prologis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,428,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,420,000 after buying an additional 368,588 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

Shares of PLD opened at $109.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $136.67. The stock has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

