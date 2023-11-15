ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.47 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

