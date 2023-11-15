Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.18.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.37 and a 52 week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

