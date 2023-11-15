Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 4,395 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 12,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $36.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

