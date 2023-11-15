Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $2,868,546.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $229.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $229.94.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TT

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.