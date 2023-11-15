Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $64.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.71.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

