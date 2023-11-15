Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $793.70 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $853.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $819.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $781.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

