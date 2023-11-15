Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 281 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

